Hustisford home invasion, 2 males sought

article

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for two males who forced their way into a Hustisford home under the guise they were law enforcement looking for a homicide suspect.

It happened Saturday, Jan. 28 around 6:30 a.m. on Indian Road.

The victim said one of the males stayed with him while the other searched the house, asking where the valuables were. They left in a white pickup truck.

Both males wore white masks and one may have a southern accent.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Deputies have stepped up patrols in the area since the incident, and on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the sheriff released a surveillance image of the white pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.