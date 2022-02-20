Expand / Collapse search

Georgia men pranked into wearing same shirt on group date

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
A group of Georgia women decided it would be funny to all buy their husbands the exact same shirt and convince them to wear it on a group date. One woman recorded the reactions as the men found out the were all matching. Credit: Jessica Little via Storyful

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - A group of friends in Flowery Branch pranked their husbands into unknowingly wearing the same shirts for a date night. 

A video taken by Jessica Little shows the men arriving for dinner finding out they're all matching. 

They made the discovery one at a time as they approached the table.

"We were getting together for a group date night with our friends and decided to buy all our husbands the same shirt to wear that night," Little told Storyful. "They had no idea, so we all got a good laugh as we each showed up to the restaurant one at a time."

