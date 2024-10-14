Hurricane relief; Wisconsin-based business taking donations to help

The Brief A West Allis company is now preparing to send another trailer of essentials to people in North Carolina. Donations can be dropped off at Brew City Builders in West Allis throughout the week, up until 5 p.m. Friday.



Help for hurricane victims is still going strong in southeast Wisconsin.

A West Allis company is now preparing to send another trailer of essentials to people in North Carolina.

By day, Dan Terrill runs his business, Brew City Builders Custom Deck and Porch. But lately he’s been spearheading hurricane relief efforts.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I had to do it and the journey was definitely worth it," Terrill said. "Americans helping Americans. That’s what it should be. I love this country and I love everybody in it."

Last week, Terrill and a friend drove 17 hours to drop off more than 90 tote bags of donated goods, traveling first to east Tennessee and then North Carolina to assist Hurricane Helene victims.

Related article

"As you went up, it continually got worse, then it got jaw-droppingly worse," he said. "We wound up in Burnsville Township, North Carolina, which is near the top of the mountain. It’s up there. And we ran across 101 Airborne Division."

Now the Brew City Builders are setting an even bigger goal, partnering with JJ Enterprises to fill an entire trailer to support hurricane victims.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"They need clothes," Terrill said. "It is getting cold there at night [...] camping gear, sleeping bags, blankets."

Terrill said this round of donations is also going to North Carolina.

He's offering advice to other grassroots efforts.

"Get a good plan try to get in touch with somebody, like on the phone, like really talk to them," Terrill said. "Because if you blow a tire it’s not like you can go to the local gas station and have it fixed. There is nothing there."

He will be collecting items this week, from Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at Brew City Builders in West Allis.

The truck will be leaving for North Carolina on Monday, Oct. 21. JJ Enterprises will be carrying the load this time.