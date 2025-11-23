Hunter dead in Fond du Lac County, likely 'unintended discharge' from gun
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A hunter was found dead from a gunshot wound in Fond du Lac County on Saturday, Nov. 22.
Hunter found dead
What we know:
According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:30 p.m., the sheriff's office got a 911 call from the area of Stumpf Road and Wild Goose Road in the Town of Oakfield (near State Highway 49).
The caller found the person, who was hunting in the area earlier in the day, dead near a tree stand from an apparent gunshot wound.
Sheriff's deputies, along with an ambulance and the Oakfield Fire Department, responded to the scene.
The preliminary investigation shows the person, identified as a 24-year-old man from Lomira, had a gunshot wound from what is believed to be an "unintended discharge."
The sheriff's office says this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The incident remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
