Wisconsin DNR retires Hunt Wild app

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will retire its Hunt Wild mobile app as of Thursday, June 29.

As a result, previous app users will now have to find hunting and regulation resources on the DNR’s Hunting webpage.

The DNR is retiring the app as it has reached the end of its lifecycle.

The Hunt Wild app was launched in 2018 to provide mobile access to hunting information. Hunting hours, site-specific rules and regulations, CWD sampling locations, public lands information and more could be found on the app.

In early July 2023, hunters will be able to download a copy of the current 2023-24 Combined Rules and Regulations Pamphlet from the Hunting webpage for offline access.

Current users of the app will be able to open and access data stored in their app until June 29. After that date, the application will no longer be updated and maintained.