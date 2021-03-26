Hungry for an Irish meal? Check out this recipe for Irish beef and beer stew

St. Patrick's Day has come and gone -- but maybe you're still in the Irish meal kind of mood? Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for Irish beef and beer stew.

Irish Beef and Beer Stew

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds beef Chuck Roast, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 onion, diced

1/2 pound button mushrooms, sliced

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1-12 ounce can dark beer

1 parsnip, diced

1 turnip, diced

1 pound red-skinned potatoes, diced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

3 cups beef stock

COOKING:

Season beef Chuck Roast cubes with salt and black pepper to taste. Heat oil in a large stockpot over high heat. Sear cubes until brown, about 5 to 6 minutes. Remove cubes from pan and set aside.

Turn heat down to medium; add onions, mushrooms, and garlic to the pot and cook until lightly browned, about 4 to 5 minutes.

Pour beer into the pot and stir, scraping up and dissolving any browned bits of food into the liquid. Stir in tomato paste, thyme, turnips, parsnips, potatoes, salt and pepper. Add back in beef cubes and add enough beef broth to cover all ingredients, about 3 cups.

Bring stew to a gentle simmer, stirring to combine; reduce heat to low and cover pot. Simmer stew until beef is fork-tender, about 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Remove cover and raise heat to medium-high. Bring stew to a low boil and cook until stew has slightly thickened, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat and adjust salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with parsley, if desired.