Hunger Task Force’s 2020 holiday food drive goes virtual

Believe it or not, there are only 25 days until Thanksgiving. Now, the Hunger Task Force is making big changes to how it helps families celebrate.

That crisp fall air means the holidays are right around the corner -- and the Hunger Task Force is already starting to prepare. Their annual Food For Families campaign is underway.

Normally, there would be around 300 food drives across Milwaukee County. This year, it is all turning virtual.

Sherrie Tussler

"People would come and they’d get a food drive barrel. They would set it up in their school, in their church, or with their congregation, maybe with their book club. People would have them in corporations, and we’re just not able to do that anymore," said Sherrie Tussler, director of Hunger Task Force.

Advertisement

The Food For Families campaign is now more like online shopping. People can add food items to their carts or even an entire holiday dinner. The food will then go to people in need.

"It brings hope. It brings a measure of dignity to people’s lives to know that they can sit down with their family members and people that they’re closest to and have a wonderful holiday tradition," said Tussler.

Hunger Task Force director Sherrie Tussler says making the holidays special for families is even more important in 2020.

"Think about those kids. They’re the people who bring us joy at the holidays, and we want to make sure that their tummies are full," said Tussler.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Food For Families virtual drive goes through Dec. 31.

The Hunger Task Force is planning two in-person drive-up donation events. One will be the day before Thanksgiving -- the other is Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Summerfest grounds.