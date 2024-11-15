Hunger Task Force distributes 1,000+ turkeys to local food pantries

The Brief Hunger Task Force distributed more than 1,000 turkeys on Friday. The turkeys went to more than 60 local food pantries before Thanksgiving.



With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, Hunger Task Force wants to make sure families can enjoy a nice meal together.

The organization distributed more than 1,000 turkeys on Friday to its emergency food network from its West Milwaukee headquarters.

"This is a huge time of the year for all of us," Matt King, Hunger Task Force CEO. "Our holiday traditions really center around that Thanksgiving meal, so a critical part of our mission is to make sure that local families in need over the holidays also have that experience of a holiday meal."

Coordinators from more than 60 local food pantries and meal programs picked up the turkeys so families facing the greatest need this holiday season can enjoy them on Thanksgiving.

Hunger Task Force is accepting turkey donations through its "Turkey Ticker" challenge; turkeys are $15 each and will be matched bird for bird.