Hunger Task Force Farm; unique 208-acre farm

The Hunger Task Force Farm is a unique 208-acre farm that infuses half a million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables into our food bank’s supply. Brian Kramp is in Franklin learning how the farm enhances the nutrition of those who normally rely on canned or nonperishable foods.
