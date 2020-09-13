'Hundred-million-dollar question:' No decision on trick or treat in Milwaukee amid COVID

As September's clock runs down, a frightening question is becoming top of mind: Will goblins and ghouls get to trick or treat this Halloween -- or will COVID-19 foil their plans? Health experts say Halloween will look different -- while trick-or-treaters say they're staying optimistic.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

"I'd say the hundred-million-dollar question," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett of the city's trick-or-treating plans. "I will tell you, among that key demographic, 4-year-olds and 14-year-olds, this is an extremely important issue."

The issue is one Mayor Barrett and city leaders across the Milwaukee area are discussing.

"We decorate and we dress up every year," said Mae, fourth-grader.

On Washington Avenue in Cedarburg, FOX6 found young witches and warlocks hopeful a sweet holiday doesn't turn sour.

"I'm kind of worried that most people won't decide to put candy out," said Leo Gailans, who loves Halloween.

"It's a team effort," said Madina Jenks, who's hoping for a safe Halloween.

Jenks said if everyone takes safety precautions, she believes it's possible to continue the spooky tradition.

"I want this for my little sister, and I want it for all the kids this year," said Jenks.

Those safety precautions include social distancing and wearing a mask.

"There definitely are ways to do this safely if everybody is on board, and I think now is a great time to plan how to stay healthy this fall," said Dr. Arielle Levitan, Vous Vitamin co-founder.

Dr. Levitan said while research suggests surface-to-surface transmission isn't common, it's OK to be extra cautious.

"To have an abundance of caution, I think what one could do is wipe down the packaging before you open it up, or let the candy sit for a few days before opening it, and maybe that's a good way to ration it to your kids in the first place," said Dr. Levitan.

In Cedarburg, Oktoberfest has been canceled due to COVID-19. The city's annual "Pumpkin Walk" is still set for Halloween, when the street will be lined and lit up with carved pumpkins.