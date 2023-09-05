Humboldt Park war memorial repair underway: 'It's special'

The World War I memorial in Milwaukee's Humboldt Park, which has stood since 1921, is getting some much-needed TLC.

After more than a century, many pieces of the monument were in need of repair. A local nonprofit and veteran stepped up to help.

"It’s kind of seen the ravages of time," said Patrick McSweeney, a Humboldt Park Friends board member.

Humboldt Park Friends, a nonprofit group in Bay View, came up with the costs to restore it.

"The county doesn’t have the budget to do all the necessary maintenance," McSweeney said. "We conducted a fundraising campaign, we were joined by several veterans' groups, and we were able to hire a mason to make repairs."

Jacob Bunk works on repairs to the Humboldt Park World War I memorial

For Jacob Bunk, the piece of history hits very close to home. The mason is a veteran himself, and his son is currently serving in the U.S. Army.

"My wife’s father, grandfather and all her brothers either served in Vietnam or World War I," he said.

The Humboldt Park memorial honors 22 Bay View men who lost their lives serving in World War I. With the care it is now getting, the piece will be on display for neighbors for years to come.

"The next generation and the next generation can see it, it’s something special." Bunk said. "It’s special, it’s special. It really means something to me and my family."

"This is part of the city’s history, it’s part of our community’s history," said McSweeney,

Repairs are expected to be completed this weekend.