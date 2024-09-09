Human remains found in Two Rivers; identification effort underway

The Brief Human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in Two Rivers on Saturday, Sept. 7. Police have not connected it to the missing Elijah Vue case. However, they did acknowledge the ongoing search. It's not clear how long the remains were on the private property in the wooded area.



There's mystery and hope for closure in Manitowoc County, after a hunter found human skeletal remains.

The discovery happened amid a continued search for the missing Two Rivers boy, Elijah Vue. Currently, police are not connecting the two cases right now.

Investigators are working to identify the human remains.

The finding has shined a spotlight on the case of Elijah Vue, which has gripped the entire Two Rivers community.

New drone video shows the large police presence in Two Rivers on Monday, Sept. 9.

Law enforcement blocked off the area near a quarry and Camp Manitou, after the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says a deer hunter found human skeletal remains on a private property on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Camp Manitou

"Customers started coming in and saying ‘did you hear this?' 'We heard this,'" said Terri Wilfert.

The community and the sheriff’s office acknowledging the discovery comes amid the ongoing search for Elijah Vue.

The three-year-old Two Rivers boy went missing in February.

Two Rivers police

"I know they’ve done multiple searches in the area," Wilfert added.

The sheriff’s office says it cannot provide information about the race, sex or age of the remains, and determining the identity will be a lengthy process.

The sheriff’s office says it’s not able to confirm if the remains discovered are related to the Vue case.

"It’s one of those things. You hope it is, but you hope it's not. But it’s got to be somebody, apparently," said Kathy Hasselman.

Both Elijah Vue's mother, Katrina Baur, and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, are charged with child abuse and child neglect, but they're not directly charged in his disappearance.

Hasselman says Baur used to live in a home across from the area where the remains were found.

Two Rivers police

"The day that he disappeared, police came here," Hasselman added.

On Monday afternoon, investigators pulled away from the scene.

It's not clear how long the remains were on the private property in the heavily wooded and remote area, which is just a few months away from where Vue went missing.

Neighbors like Terri Wilfert shared this: "My hope is that if it is him, then they can get some closure. And the community can get closure to it. Then we know there is a finality to it," Wilfert said.