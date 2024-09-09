Human remains found in Two Rivers; community wants closure

The Brief The family of a missing boy believe the human skeletal remains found in Manitowoc County belong to Elijah Vue. Right now, the Amber Alert for Vue remains active, and law enforcement is not publicly linking the case to the human remains found on Saturday, Sept. 7. As the DNA testing pends, Vue’s mother, Katrina Baur, and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, are still in jail, both criminally charged with child neglect, not directly linked to his disappearance.



The family of a missing three-year-old believe human skeletal remains found in Manitowoc County belong to Elijah Vue.

Right now, the Amber Alert for Vue remains active, and law enforcement is not publicly linking the case to the human remains found on Saturday, Sept. 7. But community members say they can’t help but connect the dots.

Miles and miles away, Vue’s story is pulling on heartstrings seven months after his disappearance.

Search party organizer Michele Ramsden is among those devastated by the news of human remains found near his previous home.

"He's Wisconsin's toddler. He’ll never be forgotten," she said. "It was hard to sleep, it was hard to go to work this morning, it was hard not to be on my phone and see what was going on."

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office said a deer hunter found human skeletal remains in a wooded area in Two Rivers. The discovery was made in a privately owned area near a quarry and Camp Manitou.

"I think if this is Elijah, it's finally closure for all of us," Ramsden said. "But not how we wanted the outcome to be."

In a Facebook post, Vue’s grandmother said, "It is likely, but not confirmed until DNA has come back."

Ramsden, who lives in Dane County, has organized search parties and most recently a birthday party for Vue.

"If my grandson went missing, yeah, I’d want everybody helping as well," Ramsden said. "I’ve driven four hours each way to do this, because I felt that I needed to."

She said they never searched the area where the remains were found.

As the DNA testing pends, Vue’s mother, Katrina Baur and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, are still in jail, both criminally charged with child neglect, not directly linked to his disappearance.

"If this is Elijah, I fully believe justice will be served on Jesse and Katrina," Ramsden said. "What that pertains, I don’t know."