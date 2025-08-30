Human remains found in Florence County, composite sketches released

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating the discovery of human remains in rural Florence County. The remains were found in October 2022, but so far the remains have not been identified. New information and sketches have been released in hopes that someone can identify the person.



In October 2022, human skeletal remains were found in Florence County, which is in the far northern part of Wisconsin.

Now, officials are releasing more information and composite sketches of what the person may have looked like when they were alive, with the hopes of identification.

Remains found

The backstory:

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the human skeletal remains discovered in Florence County on Friday, October 28, 2022.

A hunter discovered the remains in a heavily wooded area.

A hoop earring was also discovered at the location.

Hoop earring found with the remains

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Forensic examination data

What we know:

Based on data from forensic examinations conducted of the remains, including dental examinations and a soil assessment of the area where the remains were recovered, the remains are believed to be of:

An adult female

30 – 83 years of age at the time of death

4’8" – 5’4" in height

White and/or Hispanic

Had been dead for two to fifteen years prior to the discovery of the remains

Composite sketches

What we know:

A DCI forensic artist and a Michigan State Police forensic artist completed composite sketches. The images are three renditions of possible features the person may have had when they were alive.

Wisconsin DCI composite sketch

Michigan State Police composite sketch 1

Michigan State Police composite sketch 2

Identification efforts

What we know:

Over the last 34 months, in conjunction with the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and other private laboratories, law enforcement has used advances in DNA technology but has not identified the person.

International and national databases and software have also been used to identify the person, but the results have been ineffective.

The forensic data obtained was used to compare, and ultimately exclude, known missing persons from the Florence County area, the State of Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and surrounding states.

What you can do:

If anyone has information about the identity of this person or their death, they should contact DCI at 608-266-1671 or the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch non-emergency number at 715-528-3346.

Please reference Florence County Jane Doe, DCI case 22-7814, when calling.

You can also view the profile in the national database.