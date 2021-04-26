Expand / Collapse search

Human remains discovered along highway in Onalaska

By AP author
Published 
News
Associated Press

ONALASKA, Wis. - Police are investigating after human remains were found by people picking up litter along a La Crosse County highway.

The remains were discovered along an embankment near Highway 53 in Onalaska Sunday, authorities said. Officials at the scene said it appears the remains had been there for some time. And, it could take several weeks or longer to make a positive identification, WKBT-TV reported.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Several other agencies assisted Onalaska police on scene, including the State Patrol, state Department of Justice and La Crosse County Medical Examiner's Office.

Hunger Task Force launches capital campaign for new headquarters
slideshow

Hunger Task Force launches capital campaign for new headquarters

The Hunger Task Force on Monday, April 26 kicked off its $3.4M capital campaign to "Build Our Strength to Serve."

Spicy chicken choices hit select Chick-fil-A menus in test expansion
slideshow

Spicy chicken choices hit select Chick-fil-A menus in test expansion

Things are heating up at Chick-fil-A restaurants in three select markets, as the chicken chain expands a test of two hot new menu items.

Milwaukee Lutheran’s Jaden Hatchett-Stafford feels that he can change the game

It turns out the game he loves changed him instead. Jaden suffers from Erb’s Palsy, a brachial plexus injury he sustained at birth, which affects his left arm.