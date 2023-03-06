‘Human femur’ at Milwaukee's Bradford Beach, ‘additional remains’ found

article

A human femur was found at Milwaukee's Bradford Beach Monday morning, March 6, along with "additional remains" under investigation.

The sheriff said someone on a morning walk discovered the bone, which was later determined to be a human femur. It was found near Northpoint Custard at Bradford Beach.

Additional remains were found in the same general vicinity. Investigators are looking into whether they are human or animal.

MCSO noted: "The investigation is in its early stages and no cause of death or identification have been determined."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 414-278-4788.