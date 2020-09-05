How to discuss racial, social justice with your kids to help them cope

As the fight for racial and social justice continues, it is sometimes met with clashes and violence which can take a toll on many -- including children.

Fires, shootings, death and tension — the current climate can be a lot for youth to cope with.

Dr. Munther Barakat with Aurora Health Care says although racial and social topics may be tough to discuss, don't shy away from it.

"It's a situation that is causing a lot of questions," Barakat said. "Oftentimes we delay talking about it because we think children aren't ready when research actually contradicts that.

"If we delay talking about it then they are going to develop ways of thinking that are going to be harder to change or to help as they get older and it becomes ingrained."

Volunteers paint boarded buildings after unrest in Kenosha

Explaining can be done best with books, Barakat added.

Advertisement

"Reading a story about culture, about race and about social justice movements of the past that are built specifically for younger children is a good place to start. It will open up discussion and dialogue with you and your child," Barakat said.

As parts of our nation are in turmoil, writer and pediatrician Dr. Jacqueline Douge says seize this moment.

"We can't let this moment go without acknowledging that it is happening," Douge said. "As much as I think as parents we want to protect our children, unfortunately, we have to prepare them for the world we currently live in and until there are some major changes, the world we will continue to live in.

"We have to address the reality of the situation, the negativity of the situation."

It is also important, Douge said, to balance conversations with children with hope, love and joy.

There are also resources available online: