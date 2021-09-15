'How could you do this to Gabby?' Petito family lashes out against Brian Laundrie

The family of a woman from Long Island who has been missing for several weeks has issued a new statement lashing out at her boyfriend.

Gabrielle Petito was on a cross-country trip with Brian Laundrie. She has not been heard from since August. Laundrie returned home to his parents' Florida home and has not helped investigators in the case.

On Wednesday, Gabby's extended family said: "Everyday the search for Gabby continues the Schmidt and Petito family becomes more desperate. They are frantically searching for answers and information in their daughter’s disappearance while Brian sits in the comfort of his home."

It went on to state: "Brian claims he wants to sit in the background while we search for Gabby in the wilderness of the Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. Brian left Gabby in the wilderness with grizzly bears and wolves while he sits in the comfort of his home. In his home!"

It asks him: "Brian, how could you do this to Gabby? You selfishly remain silent while Gabby is all alone in the wilderness. Brian, your silence is reprehensible! We beg you to do the right thing and help us bing [sic] Gabby home."

It ends with: "Brian, whatever happened in Wyoming, happened. The only thing you can control is what you do now. Tell us where Gabby is. You tarnish your love for her with your silence."

Police have named Laundrie a ‘person of interest’ in her disappearance.

