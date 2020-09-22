How athletes can prevent injuries as high school football returns

Week two of the NFL saw a number of injuries. Many are wondering if it has something to do with the months of missed practice due to COVID-19. With high school football starting up this week in Wisconsin, experts are hoping the trend does not continue at that level.

Sept. 7 was the first day high schools in Wisconsin were allowed to hold football practices. Less than three weeks later, they're preparing to play a full game.

"These guys are in great shape, but are they in game shape? We know that if you train pretty hard in a short amount of time, you are just setting yourself up for soft tissue injuries," said Justin Peterson, orthopedic surgeon with Aspen Orthopedics.

Justin Peterson

Justin Peterson with Aspen Orthopedics says it's too early to know if there will be an uptick in injuries this year. But there are precautions student athletes should take off the field.

Advertisement

"Making sure that they’re getting good stretching, good condition. Also, your nutrition is a huge part of it too. Make sure you’re eating a well-balanced meal before a game. Getting the sleep you need before a game is just as important," said Peterson.

Peterson also suggests easing back into the swing of things if you don't feel 100 percent.

"Limiting some snaps, you know, if normally you play both sides of the ball, maybe just pick one until you really get your game shape up. That would kind of be my recommendation," said Peterson.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

As everyone is adjusting after the unusual summer, Peterson says the community also has a role to play by being supportive of players who take things slow or who stay home because they are feeling sick.

"Not only getting the physical side of things but the mental health aspect, making sure they can talk to someone about going back," said Peterson.