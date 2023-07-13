House of Harley is celebrating Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary with an Honor Ride every day.

The ride on Thursday, July 13 honored first responders – specifically, Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, who was fatally shot in the line of duty Feb. 7.

Officer Jerving’s oldest sister, Rachel, jumped at the opportunity to be a part of the ride that not only honored her brother, but the entire community of first responders.

On a beautiful day for a ride, over 200 bikers saddled up with an honored guest leading the crowd.

"I’m going to hold on tight, though, especially when we’re on the bridge," said Rachel Mikulovsky.

Mikulovsky's younger brother, Peter, 37, died after he was shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early on Feb. 7 during a struggle with a robbery suspect who had just been placed on probation the day before.

Thursday's ride honored him and all first responders.

Going over the Hoan Bridge and along the lakefront, Mikulovsky thought of her brother.

"When we were riding past Bradford Beach, I was telling you, that’s where we went as a family to go swimming," she said.

Rachel Mikulovsky

Back at the dealership, the fallen officer's family saw Jerving's badge on the wall at the House of Harley for the first time.

"I cried," said Patty Jerving, Peter's mother. "It’s just an honor. He was very brave in what he did, and I’m very proud of him."

His work family was overwhelmed by the support.

"We represent the City of Milwaukee Police Department," said Captain Brad Schlei. "We stand for the community. We stand together. We can't do this job ourselves, but the support here at the House of Harley and Harley-Davidson means a lot to the officers."

The bikes were a sight to see and an opportunity to remember.

House of Harley Honor Ride for Officer Jerving

"Unity is what I want them to remember," said Captain Schlei. "Unity of the military. Unity of law enforcement, fire, EMS. We are in this together."

"My brother was a phenomenal person, and I appreciate all the support and love that this whole community has provided to not only me but my entire family," said Mikulovsky.

All of the proceeds from this ride went to the Concerns for Police Survivors organization which supports those who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.

House of Harley Honor Ride for Officer Jerving

On Friday, kickstands will be up at 10 a.m. for a ride honoring firefighters.