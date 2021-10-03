Expand / Collapse search

House fire in Rochester; no injuries

Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Multiple fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the Village of Rochester around 9 p.m. Saturday.

A mattress was on fire in the basement of a residence located on Abbey Lane. 

Upon arrival, the basement of the residence was fully engulfed, and the fire was spreading from the basement to the upstairs of the residence.

The home sustained extensive damage due to the fire. Three individuals were in the residence at the time of the fire and no injuries occurred.

At this time the fire remains under investigation.

