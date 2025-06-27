Hot Wheels Legends Tour rolls into Milwaukee area on June 28

On June 28, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour rolls into the Milwaukee area for the very first time. In addition to more than 100 unique vehicles, the Milwaukee Hot Wheels Legends Tour event will include activities for fans of all ages, including the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends life-size cars, play spaces where kids can interact with the latest Hot Wheels toys, and Hot Wheels die-cast displays featuring coveted premium and collector cars. Additionally, Hot Wheels enthusiasts can find special edition Hot Wheels Legends products only available on tour.

Eric Han, lead designer for Die-Cast Design, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of the event.