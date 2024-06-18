Recent hot weather keeping HVAC techs busy; a boon for business

It's all hands on deck for heating and cooling companies as the heat and humidity puts air conditioning units to the test.

When there's a breakdown in the backyard, Jacob Hinds gets to work.

"You can just see like the weight off their shoulders, so it’s a good feeling," said Jacob.

And lately, there's been a lot of work for the Burkhardt Heating and Cooling service technician.

As the wave of heat and humidity tests air conditioners around the area.

"When you're running them, especially when overnight temps are, you know, above 70, they just break down a lot more," added Jacob.

It's welcome work for HVAC companies that managed mostly maintenance through a mild winter.

"When it’s hot like this, I mean we can run anywhere from six to ten calls per technician," added Jacob.

One stop was a quick fix, but farther south, a few quick readings are all Ricardo Muñoz needs to see.

"The unit is very old. I don't recommend doing any repairs on the unit or charging the system, cause it could die at any time," said Ricardo, as a 20-year-old unit might just have run its course.

And there are a few things you can do to be more prepared at your house.

First, you want to make sure your A/C unit has room around it to breathe. It should be free of any yard debris. That way it can run efficiently.

Second, Burkhardt recommends changing the filters to your unit regularly, whether that's every month to three months.

And lastly, if you suspect something is up, of course contact your local HVAC company.