Honeypie: Midwestern-inspired food with Wisconsin ingredients

For the past 12 years, Honeypie has had a goal to make great, Midwestern-inspired food with great Wisconsin ingredients – and they’re definitely accomplishing that and more.

Brian is in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee checking out their new location and some of the food that makes them great.

About Honeypie (website)

Honeypie was opened in 2009 and from the very beginning our goal has been to make great, Midwestern-inspired food with great Wisconsin ingredients. From our pickles to our pie crust we believe that good food is rooted in the way our grandparents used to cook. Real good food made from scratch.

Our critically acclaimed pies are baked by our very own talented pie-makers, we have a nicely curated liquor and beer list, well-crafted signature cocktails, a lovely daily menu that includes breakfast all day and a belly-warming weekend brunch menu complete with handmade buttermilk biscuits and house-infused bloody marys.

