HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary Café, alcohol-free cocktails

Inside HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary Café
HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary Café is an herbal beverage café that’s part apothecary and part alcohol-free cocktail lounge.
Elevation without intoxication
Fighting colds during flu season
Fighting colds during the flu season can be difficult, but the owner of Honeybee Sage Wellness and Apothecary has plenty of products to keep you healthy.
Make your own blend of tea
Making your own blend of tea is something most people don’t think of doing, but at HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary it’s easy and rewarding. Brian Kramp is with the owner crafting a special combination of herbs.
Global community of homegrown healers.
Brian Kramp is seeing how HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary Café is part of a global community of homegrown healers.
Alcohol-free beverages
Looking for a tasty beverage that doesn’t have any alcohol? The team at HoneyBee Sage can help.
