Milwaukee scholarship honors homicide victim’s memory, passion

The Brief 25-year-old Patrick "PJ" Ross was shot and killed last October near Burleigh and Julia. Now a Milwaukee nonprofit is giving away scholarships in honor of the homicide victim. $2,500 has been raised for four scholarships.



From pain to purpose, a Milwaukee nonprofit is giving away scholarships in honor of a homicide victim killed in 2023.

Last year, Patrick "PJ" Ross was shot and killed. His life was cut short at 25.

Now, the nonprofit he volunteered with is honoring him with a scholarship.

A necklace keeps Ross close to his sister as she carries him in her heart each day.

"He meant the world to me, honestly," sister Layla Saxton said. "Honestly, it’s been really hard. We been really helping my mama out, being her backbone."

She is navigating her senior year of high school as her family grieves the loss of her brother, who was killed in a shooting near Burleigh and Julia last October.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, their family stood proudly as DreamTeam United WI officially launched a scholarship in Ross’ honor.

"He was an example of a young man that started on the wrong road, and then he got on the right road," said DreamTeam United WI founder Farina Brooks.

The nonprofit’s founder said Ross was a "loyal volunteer" with the organization, carrying groceries for seniors and helping at community events.

Brooks said $2,500 has been raised for four scholarships. One of them for Ross' passion, culinary arts.

"PJ became a person that had a heart for the community, and he loved the community, and he loved to give back.," Brooks said.

A heart still helping others even in death.

"We come together in tragedy and we turn it into a positive," said Milwaukee Alderman Russell Stamper.

To apply for the scholarship, a student must be a Milwaukee Public Schools student graduating this school year with a minimum GPA of 2.0. The deadline to apply is Feb. 15.

Email dreamteamscholarship1@gmail.com to apply.