Homicide near 18th and Walnut: police

Police are investigating a homicide in the area of 18th and Walnut late Saturday, Oct. 2.

An unknown male, approximately 45-50 years old, was discovered by police with a gunshot wound. Police found the victim around 10:45 p.m.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stopper at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

