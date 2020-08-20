Homicide investigation: 30-year-old woman shot near 27th and Concordia in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday morning, Aug. 20 near 27th and Concordia. Police were called to the scene shortly before 5 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 30-year-old woman from Milwaukee was shot and despite life-saving efforts died as a result of her injuries.

The circumstances surrounding this homicide are still under investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.