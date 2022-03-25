Expand / Collapse search

Home & Garden Show: Trends in gardening, landscaping, home improvement

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The 96th Annual REALTORS® Home & Garden Show returns to the Wisconsin State Fair Park with an abundance of tips and trends in gardening, landscaping, home improvements, decor and more. 

About Home and Garden Show (website)

Sweep aside your outdated and overgrown home and garden spaces and get inspired at this year’s REALTORS® Home & Garden Show presented by Unilock®. There’s no better place to learn about the latest home improvement tips and trends.

If you’re looking for inspiration, stop by the show to visit with one of our 350+ exhibitors. Learn about the latest available products and chat with industry professionals regarding landscaping, windows, decks, kitchen and bath design, plumbing or HVAC needs, foundation repair, tree services, and much more.

