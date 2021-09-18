Holy Hill Arts & Crafts Fair draws 10K guests

The Holy Hill Arts and Crafts Fair is back after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and turnout was strong for its 47th year hosting the fundraising event.

"Everyone is exuberant," said Father Mark-Joseph DeVelis.

Hundreds of local crafters and artisans got to show off their work in one of the biggest craft fairs in the state.

"We’ve been kind of tied down due to COVID, and people now just want to break loose and have fun and this is a great place to do it," said DeVelis.

Close to 10,000 people head up to Holy Hill for the one-day event – knowing they were going to see some of the best artisan and crafters in the state all while giving back to the church.

"It’s the sale of the food, as well as the silent auction items that are purchased, that likewise come to Holy Hill," DeVelis said.

Many vendors said spending time with their fellow artists makes it a great show.

"It isn’t so much about making money, it's about meeting people," said Scott Gretzon of G’pas WoodWorks. "We love meeting the people. We talk more than we worry about making money and selling product. It’s great to be here."

Not to mention the fact that shows like this coming back is crucial for small businesses.

"Shows are, you know, you look at 50-60%of your income comes from these shows versus online, and they’re just fun," said Stephanie Ciaglo of Rock, Paper, Scissors, Etc.

Holy Hill just has that special feeling that brings vendors back year after year.

"The grounds are gorgeous, the leaves are just starting to turn. The crowds. It's always busy. The weather is always beautiful. I just have to keep coming back," Ciaglo said.

