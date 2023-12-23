From the air to the ground, the end of the year is a popular time for traveling.

Many people are passing through the nation's airports, and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport was no exception. Families greeted loved ones with hugs, kisses and tears of joy.

"We’re visiting, and we’re so excited," said Kaitlin Conover. "I haven’t been back to Wisconsin in four years. We have family in Neenah, and we’re here to celebrate Christmas."

"I’m currently in residency," said Kyle Bundschuh. "I just came off a 24-hour shift. Flew straight here, so it’s really special to be here."

Saturday's travelers were far from alone – some of the millions expected to fly and drive in the coming days. AAA forecasts that 115 million people in the U.S. will go 50 miles or more between Saturday and New Year's Day. That's up 2% compared to 2022.

A warm embrace



"My son, I haven’t seen him in quite a while. Surprised him. Didn’t let him know I was coming," said Art Mulcahy. "I was supposed to be here last night, but the planes were late so I had to stay overnight. It’s alright now. Much better now."

While the travel season can be a headache, it can also be heartwarming.