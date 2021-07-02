Holiday travel in Wisconsin: Motorists urged to pack patience

Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest when it comes to people traveling. More than one million Wisconsinites are expected to hit the roads for the weekend. AAA says pack your patience.

"Be prepared to encounter more people out there with you. There’s going to be more people on the road more people at the airport," said Nick Jarmusz, AAA Director of Public Affairs.

More than 43 million people nationwide are planning a road trip this holiday weekend – and drivers can expect to see high gas prices.

"This year that demand is back up. In fact, we're seeing this holiday weekend a second highest forecast for travelers for Independence Day that we have on record, second only to 2019," Jarmusz said.

Nick Jarmusz

AAA says the national gas price average is at its highest – roughly $3.09 a gallon. While prices at the pump are higher than normal, it is typical ahead of a holiday weekend.

"Supply and demand issue that there’s simply more people getting back on the road," Jarmusz said.

As travel returns to a somewhat normal state, many of those vacationing will head to parks. Jellystone Park in Caledonia sold out months in advance.

"What we’ve really seen is even though we sell out for the 4th of July and we have in the past, we’ve really seen an uptick of people coming and making plans earlier," said Bridget Bender, Jellystone Campground.

Jellystone Campground

Jellystone Park staff say families delayed vacationing last year – and had a longer time to look ahead to the 4th of July this year. Camp goers are now feeling safe at an outdoor, socially distant celebration.

"I think people are just so excited to get back to things that feel normal," Bender said.

AAA officials are concerned about safety on the roads this weekend. They remind drivers not to drink and drive.