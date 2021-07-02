Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan operation targets human trafficking, 5 arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Five people are in custody after an undercover operation targeting human trafficking in Sheboygan County.

A news release from the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office indicates the operation was executed on Thursday, July 1. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, took part. 

During the course of the operation, five individuals were arrested for a variety of charges including: 

  • Pandering – Soliciting (four counts)
  • Solicitation of Prostitutes

Two of those in custody were from Sheboygan County. Three others were from adjacent counties, officials said.

Subjects were identified by investigators using popular publicly available online websites that have been specifically generated for the purpose of connecting individuals for the purpose of arranging sexual encounters in exchange for money.

