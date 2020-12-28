Some tips on helping your kids donate toys

Manage what toys come into the house and how they are stored. Limit the space that children have to keep their toys. Limiting toy storage forces kids to be a bit more conscientious about what they keep around. If a new toy is coming in, then something old has to leave.

Parents can also try toy rotation. Instead of allowing all of the toys to be out all the time, rotate sets of toys that are available for your child to play with. When a toy no longer makes them happy when rediscovered, or doesn’t get much use, it might be time to donate it.