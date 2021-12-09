Holiday shopping theft, robbery safety tips: MCSO
MILWAUKEE - With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) on Thursday, Dec. 9 issued some reminders about how to keep yourself – and your items – safe from would-be criminals.
1. Be alert and aware
- MCSO reminds people not to be afraid of looking around and behind themselves. If you think you're being followed, continue walking until you reach a crowded place and take note of license plate numbers.
2. Use the buddy system
- If you can, avoid walking by yourself. Walking in pairs or groups limits the likelihood of being targeted, MCSO said.
3. Park and walk in well-lit areas
- Park in well-lit areas, avoid obscure locations and shortcuts through isolated areas. Avoid walking through dark corners, alleys or building entrances if possible.
4. Make eye contact
- MCSO said it is important to know who is walking around you. Things to watch for include suspicious people or vehicles, people who are dressed inappropriately for the weather, the same vehicle circling an area or people who are loitering. Criminals are less likely to strike if they realize they've been spotted, MCSO said.
5. Don't look like an easy target
- Walk with confidence with a steady pace, head up and eyes on alert. Avoid carrying lots of items; it can make you look defenseless, MCSO said. Criminals look for targets that offer little resistance.
6. Know your location
- Take note of street signs and repeat locations in your head so you can remember them if you are under stress later.
7. Trust your instincts and have a plan
- If you sense trouble, leave as soon as you can – don't second guess yourself. MCSO recommends having a plan if you are traveling in an unfamiliar area.
