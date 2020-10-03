Hit-and-run near Water and Brady leaves 4 injured, 1 critically

A vehicle struck several pedestrians crossing the street near N. Water Street and E. Brady Street early Saturday morning and fled the scene, police say.

The hit-and-run happened around 3:45 a.m.

A 23-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

Three other pedestrians — two 18-year-old males and an 18-year-old female — sustained non-life threatening injuries. All were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation and police say they are seeking unknown suspects.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored 4-door vehicle, possibly a Chrysler 300.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.