Historic Third Ward Beer Garden; opens June 9 at Catalano Square

There another new beer garden in Milwaukee for you to enjoy! The Third Ward Beer Garden will open this Friday, June 9, in Catalano Square.

A news release says the beer garden will feature a menu of local craft beer, imported beer and more, the seasonal beer garden will operate June-September. The beer garden will feature a custom two-level pop-up container bar with a rooftop stage. Additional seating will be available at German-style picnic tables; high-top tables crafted from beer barrels will also dot the landscape.

The bar features a unique rooftop green space, where live musicians will fill the park with acoustic music on Thursdays and Saturdays.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Historic Third Ward Association and BID #2, with funds raised supporting improvements to Catalano Square.

Visit the beer garden website at thirdwardbeergarden.com.