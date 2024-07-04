Historic beer sign stolen; Milwaukee man hopes for return

He went out to get a new lock for his 250-pound historic sign and when he got back, it was gone.

Todd Brown is spending his Independence Day focused on getting his property back.

"It's 24 hours of stress. I don't want that, I should enjoy my 4th," Brown said. "It’s not something you see every day."

Collecting signs

He collects, restores and sells vintage relics. He specializes in beer signs, like this 250-pound, 5-and-a-half-foot tall, classic 1964 Schlitz lantern sign.

Todd Brown

"We were the largest in the world at one time," Brown said. "We had 6,000 signs in stock."

But now, he’s experiencing something he hasn’t seen in his 30 years of business. That Schlitz beer sign was stolen in broad daylight, and it was all captured on video.

Stolen sign

"At first we thought it was just scrappers, but the way they did it and rushed in, they knew it wasn't right," he said. "They knew it wasn't right and God's watching them, so turn yourself in."

This all happened while Brown was on his way to get a large lock to secure the sign. He had just received it on Sunday.

Images show a blue pickup truck going over the sidewalk by his building with the giant sign in the bed.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.

"I just want the sign back," Brown said. "Come in, bring it in. Call me, email me, we’ll wash the slate and give them another chance."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the MPD.