'His family is hurting:' MPD chaplain 'trying to understand why' beloved community service officer was killed

The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 1 identified the community service officer fatally shot during a "neighbor dispute" near 22nd and Layton Monday night as Naeem Sarosh, 35. FOX6 News learned Tuesday Sarosh has a brother who serves as a police officer with MPD.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m., and police said a 65-year-old man was arrested shortly thereafter.

Naeem Sarosh

"There is that sense of loss, that sense of suddenness," said George Papachristou.

On the quiet block near 22nd Place and Layton Avenue, only a flag resting at half-staff provided a clue as to what unfolded there Monday evening around 6 p.m.

"And that trying to understand why did this have to happen, as well," said Papachristou.

Advertisement

Police are investigating a dispute with Sarosh's neighbor.

"He was one of the most quiet, soft-spoken, kindest gentleman you could know," said Papachristou of Sarosh, who served with MPD's District 2 for four years.

Milwaukee police led a procession to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office Monday night.

George Papachristou

"His brother is a police officer with the city of Milwaukee, also assigned to District 2, as well, so there's a lot of grieving going on because people know his brother, as well," said Papachristou.

Sarosh also leaves behind a grieving wife, and two young children.

"His family is hurting right now," said MPD Captain David Salazar.

At the scene Monday night, Acting Chief Brunson called this "a tragic day for the Milwaukee Police Department and for this city."

Community service officers are civilians -- not sworn police officers -- hired specifically for non-emergencies. They are not armed. Police said Sarosh was not on duty at the time of his death.

Statement from Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

“Last night, one of our Milwaukee Police Department Community Service Officers was fatally shot. While the circumstances of the situation haven’t been fully determined, these types of senseless acts of violence should disturb us all. The suspect has been taken into custody and the incident will be investigated by the police department’s Homicide Division.

“The officer was just 35-years-old. He served the police department for four years in his role, and was a well-respected employee.

“I am grateful for his years of service to our community, and send my sincere condolences to his friends, family and all who knew him."

Statement from Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas

“On behalf of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, I send our sincerest condolences to Chief Michael Brunson and the Milwaukee Police Department and the family of Community Service Officer Naeem Sarosh upon his tragic death. His life was dedicated to serving our community and making it a better place to live, including in his very own neighborhood. We pray for the family’s comfort following the loss of their beloved son, brother, husband, and father and healing for our community, which has been deeply affected by senseless and tragic violence.”

Statement from Milwaukee Alderman Scott Spiker

"Our hearts are heavy after learning of the senseless killing of an off-duty community service officer in what appears to be a neighbor-to-neighbor dispute. The investigation is still ongoing, but the pain felt by the victim’s family and co-workers is here and now. My deepest condolences to all whose lives were touched by this valued member of our community.

"When guns are used to settle disputes, whether among acquaintances or complete strangers, only tragedy can result. This marks the fifth death due to gun violence in recent days. Milwaukee, like so many cities around the country, faces a reckoning in terms of how it will address this problem, a problem that will not go away on its own and from which we must not turn away."