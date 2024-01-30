Highway workers hurt, struck on ramp at I-94 and College Avenue

Two highway workers are hurt after being struck on an on-ramp to I-94 at College Avenue in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Jan. 30. A third person who was hurt – was the person who struck the highway workers.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the workers were out of their vehicle just after 3 a.m. Tuesday when an oncoming vehicle struck their vehicle – and their vehicle struck them.

Multiple fire departments responded.

All three highway workers were conscious & breathing. A wife of one of the workers spoke with FOX6 News – she said all three were taken to Froedtert Hospital.

"I got a phone call at 3:10 a.m. and it was Mark saying he was hit by a car. My worst fear ever with him working third shift. It's been one of my biggest nightmares that that would happen and it came true today. My biggest question was, was he OK? Because even when you're not OK you can still talk," said Lisa Hammer.

This is a developing story.