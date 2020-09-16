Highway worker hurt in hit-and-run in Pewaukee

A Waukesha County highway worker was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Pewaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 16.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on County Highway F and Redford Boulevard, north of Moreland Boulevard.

Sheriff's officials said the striking driver fled the scene and continued into Waukesha.

The highway worker, who was taking part in maintenance operations, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The striking vehicle was described as a 2011-2015 maroon Ford Edge and is missing the driver’s door mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.