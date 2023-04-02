High-speed internet available for free, discounted price

Applying for jobs. Paying bills. Doing homework. It's a lot easier to do these things when you have internet at home.

A new federal program could bring service to many low-income households, but fewer than half of those eligible are signed up. The program allows qualifying families to access internet at a reduced price, even free.

The Hmong American Friendship Association in Milwaukee is getting the word out to the 4,000 families it serves.

"Right now very few people know about it," said Loneng Kiatoukaysy, executive director.

Kiatoukaysy says many of its families would qualify and don't have internet access. That could change if they apply for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The program offers $30 per month off internet bills.

About 20 internet providers offer high-speed internet plans for less than $30 a month, like AT&T.

"So, access for AT&T would be virtually free for those who qualify," said Dexter Hadnot, AT&T Director of External Affairs. "Internet is a quality of life, type of service."

To qualify for ACP, a household income must be 200% or less than federal poverty guidelines. That's about $40,000 for a two-person household and $60,000 for a four-person household.

Households also qualify if they're already enrolled in assistance programs like SNAP, Medicaid or WIC.

Registering for the program is relatively easy. The first step is visiting getinternet.gov or affordableconnectivity.gov.

As estimated 824,000 households in Wisconsin may qualify for ACP, but as of late February, only 38% are enrolled, according to AT&T, with data coming from USAC and a USC study.

"Here in Wisconsin, we are trying to make a dent," said Hadnot.

ACP also offers $100 toward buying a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.

Applications can be filed online or sent via mail.