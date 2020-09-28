High schooler creates school supply cupboards for students in need

Many communities now have little free-lending libraries. Now, a Menomonee Falls sophomore is using that idea to fill a need in her community.

There's a new permanent fixture outside of Valley View Elementary School.

"The community can come at any time and donate or use the cupboards," Sophomore Megan Schulz said.

The cupboard filled with school supplies was an idea sparked by quarantine.

"During the pandemic, we were doing some cleaning and we found some extra school supplies in our house. then I saw the free little lending libraries, and I figured why couldn't they be used for non-perishable food items and for school supplies?" she said.

Schulz decided to turn the idea into reality as part of her gold award project for Girl Scouts. She worked with the district to decide how best to make it work.

"With this, any kid can come at any time in order to get anything they need. The school doesn't even need to be open," said Tina Posnanski, principal at Valley View Elementary School.

Now there is a cupboard at each elementary school in the school district of Menomonee Falls. Designed to last well after Schulz graduates.

"The need for food and school supplies has always been around and will always be around," she said.

"The next step is building four more of these cupboards that will be used as pantries throughout the Menomonee Falls community.