High school football competes with NFL; hear what fans have to say

They aren't called the Friday Night Lights for nothing. Yet, high school football teams are facing more competition than just the opponents lined up across from them on Friday, Sept. 6. That is because the Packers are in Brazil for the NFL's first Friday night opening in more than 50 years.

A law passed in 1961 prohibits professional football from playing on Friday nights after 6 p.m. So why can the Packers play on a Friday night? As it turns out, the law only applies from the second weekend of the NFL season to December.

Despite conflicting games, fans and parents found ways to watch both. A FOX6 News crew spoke with fans at Bradford High School for the Red Devils game in Kenosha.

One man wearing green and gold caught our eye. He said his plan was to leave at halftime. That way he could catch the first half of his nephew's game – and the second half of the Packers game.

Later in Cudahy, we found some parents watching both Packers games at the same time – the Green Bay Packers and Cudahy Packers. Those parents were streaming the Green Bay game while sitting in the stands in Cudahy.

"This is planned out multiple days ahead out time," said Timothy Gordon, parent. "I was like, huh, yeah. I am not going to miss the Packers game. I don't miss Packers games so."

For the record, it was parents night for the Cudahy Packers.