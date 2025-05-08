High fire danger in Wisconsin due to gusty winds, dry vegetation

article

The Brief Gusty winds and dry vegetation are causing high fire danger in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Fire Department highly recommends avoiding outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.



The Department of Natural Resources, as well as the Milwaukee Fire Department, are concerned about the high-fire danger and possibility of wildfires in Wisconsin due to gusty winds and dry vegetation.

Uncontrolled fires

What we know:

Uncontrolled fires under these conditions can burn for great lengths of time, smolder underground for days, and be challenging to suppress, the Milwaukee Fire Department said in a news release.

The Milwaukee Fire Department highly recommends that residents avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.

Click here to monitor the current fire danger in Wisconsin

Open burning

What you can do:

Open burning should be conducted only in an approved and listed container or a substantial burner built of metal, concrete or brick, well covered or screened to prevent the escape of sparking and burning embers.

It should be constantly attended to until the fire is extinguished.

A minimum of one portable fire extinguisher with a minimum of 4-A rating or other approved on-site fire extinguishing equipment such as dirt, sand, water barrel, garden hose or water truck shall be available for immediate utilization.

Fires can easily rekindle

Dig deeper:

The fire department says fires can easily rekindle in fire pits; this is one reason why it is important that burners are not operated within 15 feet of any combustible construction.

Open-flame cooking devices, including charcoal burners and LP gas burners, are exempt from this requirement for one- and two-family dwellings.

Hot charcoal is another source for starting fires; ensure charcoal is cool to the touch before disposing of it in a metal container. Be sure to discard hot ashes from woodstoves or fireplaces in a metal container as well, until they are cold.

What not to burn

What we know:

Don’t burn trimmed branches or other yard waste. On windy, dry days, embers from any uncovered fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily escape and cause wildfires if they are not properly extinguished. Instead, bag up and recycle yard waste.

The City of Milwaukee has two drop-off sites available to residents.

What not to do

What we know:

No one can carry, keep or maintain any fire in, through or upon any public thoroughfare or premises, except within an approved, closed, secure pan, vessel or vehicle.

Do not operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Fireworks are illegal and dangerous and can cause fires, serious injuries, or even death.

A City of Milwaukee ordinance bans the sale and amateur use of fireworks in Milwaukee. Cigarette butts tossed out of a car window, or just onto the streets/sidewalks are one of the most common causes of grass fires, especially those originating near major roadways. Please be respectful; do not just toss cigarette butts, dispose of them appropriately.