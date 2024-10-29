Fire danger: All of southeast Wisconsin at 'high,' 'very high' risk

article

The Brief The Wisconsin DNR shows all of southeast Wisconsin under "high" or "very high" fire danger. A lack of precipitation in recent weeks has resulted in moderate to severe drought. MFD urges the public to avoid burning until conditions improve.



All of southeast Wisconsin is under "high" or "very high" fire danger, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Milwaukee Fire Department urges the public to avoid burning until conditions improve.

MFD said the lack of precipitation in recent weeks has resulted in moderate to severe drought levels across the entire state, and burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In an effort to keep the community safe and avoid fire-related damage, MFD has the following reminders for residents:

Open burning shall be conducted only in an approved and listed container or a substantial burner built of metal, concrete or brick, well covered or screened to prevent the escape of sparking and burning embers. They shall be constantly attended until the fire is extinguished. A minimum of one portable fire extinguisher with a minimum 4-A rating or other approved on-site fire extinguishing equipment such as dirt, sand, water barrel, garden hose or water truck shall be available for immediate utilization.

Fires can easily rekindle in fire pits; this is one reason why it is important that burners are not operated within 15 feet of any combustible construction. Open flame cooking devices, including charcoal burners and LP gas burners, are exempt from this requirement for one- and two-family dwellings. Hot charcoal is another source for starting fires; ensure charcoal is cool to the touch before disposing of it in a metal container. Be sure to discard hot ashes from woodstoves or fireplaces in a metal container as well, until they are cold.

Don’t burn trimmed branches or other yard waste. On windy, dry days, embers from any uncovered fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily escape and cause wildfires if they are not properly extinguished. Instead, bag up and recycle yard waste. The city of Milwaukee has two drop- off sites available to residents.

No person shall carry, keep or maintain any fire in, through or upon any public thoroughfare or premises, except within an approved, closed, secure pan, vessel or vehicle.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Fireworks are illegal and dangerous and can cause fires, serious injuries, or even death. A City of Milwaukee ordinance bans the sale and amateur use of fireworks in Milwaukee.

Cigarette butts tossed out of a car window, or just onto the streets/sidewalks are one of the most common causes of grass fires, especially those originating near major roadways. Please be respectful; do not just toss cigarette butts, dispose of them appropriately.

Anyone who sees a fire should call 911 to report it early.