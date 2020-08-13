'Hidden Gem:' One of Milwaukee's oldest Cream City brick homes for sale

article

Looking to be a part of history? Well, if you are, one of Milwaukee's oldest homes is in search of a new owner.

The saying, "hidden gem" was created to describe places like this.

"The house was built in 1846, and it has been passed down," listing agent Austin Duerr said.

Under the shade of a century's old tree, near 86th and Lisbon in Milwaukee rests a unique piece of city history.

"This is actually the last standing Cream City brick home in Milwaukee County," Duerr said.

A home that could be yours.

"We're hoping to find a buyer that can appreciate the history of the home, especially when it dates back to the mid-1800s," he said.

At the height of its use, it sheltered a family of 12 with 10 kids living on the second floor.

The main bedroom has a fireplace and in the basement — a one of a kind cellar.

"Every little feature about this house is incredible," Duerr said.

It's the dings from an ax, used to shape the main support beams, that give this place character, but don’t let the age of this home fool you.

It has been worked on and is well equipped for living in 2020, with enough space to go a century more.

"This home is unique in that it sits on two Milwaukee lots," Duerr said.

The listing agent says it's hard to put a price on one-of-a-kind, but if you'd like to be a part of this living history, it'll cost you $214,900.