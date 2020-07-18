'Hey buddy, there's a shark right there!' Off-duty police officer pulls boy away from shark





COCOA BEACH, Fla. - An off-duty Cocoa police officer pulled a boy away from a shark to safety. The incident was caught on camera.



"Hey buddy, there's a shark right there!" you can hear in the video.



Officer Adrian Kosicki was off-duty Thursday evening, July 16, walking on the beach with his wife near the pier when they noticed a shark approaching a small boy on a boogie board.



Kosicki made the decision to quickly enter the water and pull the boy out as the shark began to get dangerously close.



No one was injured.