He’s known as the Father of Fromage, but the cheese he makes isn’t edible

He’s known as the Father of Fromage, but the cheese he makes isn’t edible, it’s meant to be worn. This morning Brian is hanging out at The Original Cheesehead Factory - Home of the world-famous cheesehead.

There’s no shortage of ways to show your pride for the Packers

Brian is checking out ways the many different Cheesehead fans can support the home team while expressing their individuality.

About Original Cheesehead Factory (website)

In 1987 an idea was born on the south side of Milwaukee. Wisconsinites, like Foamation's "Father of Fromage" Ralph Bruno, tend to have a healthy sense of humor about themselves. Whether an insulting barb comes from a neighbor or is laid out on one's self, it is digested and churned out in the best possible fashion.

Back in 1987 Ralph Bruno made a cheese shaped wedge from his mother’s couch stuffing

Brian is in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood touring the facility where cheeseheads come to life.

The birth of the world famous Cheesehead® hat was not initially about fashion, but a self-deprecating response to those we kindly call the "flat-landers". Riding high from their only Super Bowl victory, fans of Chicago sports began ridiculing citizens of the Dairy State by calling them "cheeseheads". They probably didn't predict the amount of pride of Wisconsites and Cheesy success that would follow.

It’s started with the cheesehead, but 33 years later the cheesehead has taken on many different form

Brian is at Foamation getting ready for the big game by making one of the most recognized products in Wisconsin sports.