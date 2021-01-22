He’s known as the Father of Fromage, but the cheese he makes isn’t edible, it’s meant to be worn. This morning Brian is hanging out at The Original Cheesehead Factory - Home of the world-famous cheesehead.

About Original Cheesehead Factory (website)

In 1987 an idea was born on the south side of Milwaukee. Wisconsinites, like Foamation's "Father of Fromage" Ralph Bruno, tend to have a healthy sense of humor about themselves. Whether an insulting barb comes from a neighbor or is laid out on one's self, it is digested and churned out in the best possible fashion.

The birth of the world famous Cheesehead® hat was not initially about fashion, but a self-deprecating response to those we kindly call the "flat-landers". Riding high from their only Super Bowl victory, fans of Chicago sports began ridiculing citizens of the Dairy State by calling them "cheeseheads". They probably didn't predict the amount of pride of Wisconsites and Cheesy success that would follow.