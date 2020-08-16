Expand / Collapse search

'He's kept his word:' 'Women for Trump' stopped in Pleasant Prairie, unconcerned about poll numbers

PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Prior to Air Force One touching down in the Badger State Monday, Aug. 17 for a stop in Oshkosh, President Donald Trump's campaign met with voters in Pleasant Prairie Sunday, the eve of the start of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. FOX6 News counted about 65 people in attendance as the "Women for Trump" bus tour made a pit stop Sunday evening.

Some of the topics discussed included recent protests, the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest polls. 

"All the policies he's been able to achieve in the 3.5 years he's been in office, I believe he's kept his word, which is extremely unusual for a politician, so that's why we are supporting him again," said Lori Yokoyama, Trump supporter.

Despite the latest Marquette University Law School poll showing Joe Biden holding a slight lead over President Trump among Wisconsin voters, Trump campaign advisors did not show concern.  

"The polls were wrong in 2016, right, and they're going to be wrong again," said Erin Perrine, Trump 2020 director of press communications. "Why? Because there's actually a recent survey that says 60% of Americans won't share their political thoughts and views. Why? Because they're afraid. That's exactly right."

Pleasant Prairie wasn't the only stop. The "Women for Trump" bus toured various communities in southeast Wisconsin, including Cedarburg, where former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch participated. 

"Having her here just shows how important women are in being vocalized in supporting Donald Trump," said Mercedes Schlapp, Trump campaign senior advisor.

Sunday's event didn't go unnoticed by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, with State Representative Greta Neubauer calling it "unsafe" and "irresponsible."

"Instead of prioritizing the wellbeing of people of our community by doing what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep people safe, the Trump administration is resorting to theatrics," said Neubauer.

What was not mentioned during the evening's remarks was the DNC -- kicking off in Milwaukee Monday.

